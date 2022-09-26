Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Invests $122,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

