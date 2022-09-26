Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.53. 219,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,755,737. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

