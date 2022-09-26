Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.2% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.63. 145,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,298,644. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $152.64 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.24 and its 200-day moving average is $169.72.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

