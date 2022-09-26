Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Takes $75,000 Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Sunoco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Down 2.4 %

SUN stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.88. 6,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.