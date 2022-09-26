Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,922,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $474.09. 12,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,821. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

