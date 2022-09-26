Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 1,616 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.92. 187,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,304,607. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

