Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 70 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $3.28 on Monday, hitting $214.37. 24,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $216.03 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

