Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 725 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,711 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in HP by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 35,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 153,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,824,010. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

