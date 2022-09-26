Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,257,156. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

