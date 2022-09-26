Farmers Trust Co. Buys 95 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.90. 36,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.90.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

