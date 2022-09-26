Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,461 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.98. The stock had a trading volume of 138,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,559. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

