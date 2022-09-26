Farmers Trust Co. Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.26. 177,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,316. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.