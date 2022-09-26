Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after buying an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.8 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $370.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,627. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $374.36 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

