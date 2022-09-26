Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 1.8 %

Nucor stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.08 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

