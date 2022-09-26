Farmers Trust Co. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SYK traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,501. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.25 and its 200 day moving average is $227.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

