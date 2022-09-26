Farmers Trust Co. Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,314. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

