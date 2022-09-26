Fear Price Up 2.8% This Week (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fear has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and $3.04 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Fear

Fear was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fear is www.fearnft.games.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.