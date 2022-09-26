FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $215.00 at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $232.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $146.65 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.