Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given New GBX 110 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FEEXF. Barclays raised Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrexpo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

FEEXF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

