Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
FITBI stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
