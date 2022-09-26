Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITBI stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

