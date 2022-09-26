First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 567,827 shares.The stock last traded at $127.24 and had previously closed at $126.42.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.07.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,403,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,333,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,187,726.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after acquiring an additional 534,477 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.