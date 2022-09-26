First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.12

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.12 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 1820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,718,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

