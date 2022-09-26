Flow (FLOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, Flow has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00008563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $49.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is www.onflow.org.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

