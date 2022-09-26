Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £144.12 ($174.14).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £138.20 ($166.99) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 9,986 ($120.66) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 1-year high of £156.54 ($189.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,657.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,999.73.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

