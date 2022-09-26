Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Lessened by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises about 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 178,816 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 45,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,892,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,443,273. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

