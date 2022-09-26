FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.95

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 40554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

FOX Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62.

FOX Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FOX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FOX by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FOX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in FOX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

