Fractal Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Fractal has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $353,816.66 and $65,973.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010987 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00134332 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $341.92 or 0.01820896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fractal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal is an open-source zero-margin protocol designed to define a basic standard to exchange user information in a fair and open way ensuring a high-quality version of the free internet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

