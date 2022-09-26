Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 40,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 653,045 shares.The stock last traded at $114.24 and had previously closed at $114.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.78.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,932,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 946,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,295,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,814,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,160,000 after purchasing an additional 222,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

