Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.29

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 291553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

