Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.29

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 291553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSNUY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUY)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.