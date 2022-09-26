FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises 5.4% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FS KKR Capital worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $19,092,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after purchasing an additional 640,238 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,526,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $8,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.90. 38,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,729. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 115.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.