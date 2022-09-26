Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.95

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 33078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €50.00 ($51.02) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Featured Stories

