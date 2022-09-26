Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 4.6%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.87. 10,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,152,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YMM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,911,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 61,560 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth $4,301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $3,914,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $6,578,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 17.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 125,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

