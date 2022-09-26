Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Up 4.6%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.87. 10,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,152,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YMM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
