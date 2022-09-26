GAMEE (GMEE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $35.92 Million

GAMEE (GMEE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $35.92 million and $407,588.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMEE has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE launched on March 19th, 2021. GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GAMEE is token.gamee.com.

GAMEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GAMEE is a gaming platform where users complete game missions, compete in tournaments and earn prizes for their activity. Its vision is to create an entertainment platform accessible to anyone, connecting gamers and game creators to recognize and reward gaming skill, effort and loyalty.”

