Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.10.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.