Gateley’s (GTLY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Gateley Price Performance

Shares of LON GTLY opened at GBX 195 ($2.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of £242.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00. Gateley has a 1 year low of GBX 172.55 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 260 ($3.14). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 195.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 204.45.

Get Gateley alerts:

Gateley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.