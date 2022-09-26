GATX (NYSE:GATX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $88.28

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.28 and last traded at $88.83, with a volume of 237797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.38.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 25.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GATX by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

