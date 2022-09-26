GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.11

Shares of GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.13, with a volume of 130364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.
Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.09 target price (down from C$10.24) on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.48, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$310.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.29.
GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
