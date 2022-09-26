Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.10

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.10 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 30.80 ($0.37), with a volume of 105936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.90 ($0.39).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEMD. Barclays cut their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. The company has a market capitalization of £42.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Gem Diamonds

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 41,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52), for a total value of £17,777.49 ($21,480.78).

(Get Rating)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.