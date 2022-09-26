General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.58

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.58 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 75186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

General American Investors Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 636,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 329,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Stories

