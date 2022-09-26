GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.61. GH Research shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 14 shares.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

