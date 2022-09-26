GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.61. GH Research shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 14 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

GH Research Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Featured Articles

