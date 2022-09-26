Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 417 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.08. 241,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,745. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.