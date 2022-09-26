Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $27.44. 828,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,066,762. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

