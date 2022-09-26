Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Main Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,880 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23.

