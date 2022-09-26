Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,985,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,948,219. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.