Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,655 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,628,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000,000 after purchasing an additional 470,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,977,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 434,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,945. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $550.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.