Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.46.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.41. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 639.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

