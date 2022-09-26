Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Stock Position Lowered by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.36. 237,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $45.94.

