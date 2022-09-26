GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.76. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

