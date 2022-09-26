GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) versus Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Critical Review

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and GoHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion 7.08 $65.87 million $0.21 186.29 GoHealth $1.06 billion 0.11 -$189.36 million ($2.00) -0.18

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoHealth has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ryan Specialty and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% GoHealth -21.33% 10.22% 4.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty and GoHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 GoHealth 2 5 0 0 1.71

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.94%. GoHealth has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 752.27%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats GoHealth on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About GoHealth

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, Lindon, Utah, Bratislava, Slovakia, and Kosice, Slovakia.

