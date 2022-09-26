Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 2,414 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 269,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.47. 9,632,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,085,247. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

